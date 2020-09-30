Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.00

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.84. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 766,286 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELD shares. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$354.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$112,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at C$422,910.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.