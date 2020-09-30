Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.00

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.84. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 766,286 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELD shares. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.
The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.
In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$112,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares in the company, valued at C$422,910.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
