Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 113,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

