EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EDPFY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,644. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

