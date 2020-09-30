Edge (DADI) Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, Gate.io and KuCoin. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $125.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edge has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $537.37 or 0.04996492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057044 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

