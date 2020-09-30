Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $207.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab witnessed growth in its Specialty business in the second quarter. Moreover, Ecolab’s Global Healthcare and Life Sciences segment exhibited solid performance. The company remains optimistic about its efficiency program that will generate $325 million of run rate savings by 2021.Ecolab exited the second quarter on a weak note. Also, the company witnessed sluggish performance across Global Industrial and Global Institutional business segments in the quarter under review. Contraction in both gross and operating margins raises concern. The company has also not provided either quarterly or full-year 2020 guidance in view of the continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECL. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

ECL stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.59. 6,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.98. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.