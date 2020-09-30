EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,811,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 261,666 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 327,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 182,907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000.

NYSE:EVG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,462. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

