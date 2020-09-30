EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the first quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the second quarter worth $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the second quarter worth $285,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

ETX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,716. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

