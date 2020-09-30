Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $75.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

EMN stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 4,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,421. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after acquiring an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 371,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,304,000 after purchasing an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

