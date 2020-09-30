Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER) Trading Down 3.8%

Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 392,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 504,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of $75.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Eastmain Resources Company Profile (TSE:ER)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clearwater Project covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of Québec.

