East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $32.46 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 114,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in East West Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in East West Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

