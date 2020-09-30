East Asia Minerals (CVE:EAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Shares of East Asia Minerals Corp (CVE:EAS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. East Asia Minerals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 56,800 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $9.18 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrence Filbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,539,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,168,771.50. Insiders sold 134,500 shares of company stock valued at $537,270 in the last three months.

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

