Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

EGBN opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $847.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

