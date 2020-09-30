Dynamic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,690.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00004405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $15,690.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 98.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,795.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.90 or 0.03315354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.02115585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00428420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.47 or 0.00912134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00577250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049772 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,110,843 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.