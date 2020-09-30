DREP (DREP) Trading Up 11% This Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One DREP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and $686,689.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00268740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00092058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.01617077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00177045 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

