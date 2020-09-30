Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.50 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, Gate.io, CoinExchange and Kucoin. Dragonchain has a market cap of $21.50 million and approximately $31,669.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00268125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.01616101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00176941 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,977,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDEX, Allcoin, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Tidex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

