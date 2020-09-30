DPW (NYSE:DPW) versus Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Head to Head Review

DPW (NYSE:DPW) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DPW and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPW -112.40% -322.52% -58.19% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 29.53% 1.90%

DPW has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DPW and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPW $26.51 million 0.83 -$32.91 million N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 342.60

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DPW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of DPW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of DPW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DPW and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 7 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than DPW.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats DPW on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

