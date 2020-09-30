dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Trading Up 3.2%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

