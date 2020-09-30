Don Dudek Buys 100,000 Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) Stock

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) Director Don Dudek acquired 100,000 shares of Desert Gold Ventures stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,003,167 shares in the company, valued at C$320,506.72.

CVE:DAU opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. Desert Gold Ventures Inc has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

