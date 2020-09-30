Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.49-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.57.

D opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 105.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.