Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Receives $76.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,999. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $911.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

