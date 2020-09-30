DigitalBits Achieves Market Cap of $4.35 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $567,176.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00629500 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005791 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00028502 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.96 or 0.04584913 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,021,508 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

