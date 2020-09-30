Digital Gold (GOLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $777,423.58

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $777,423.58 and approximately $1.62 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $57.44 or 0.00533706 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00265850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.01615018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00179085 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,536 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

