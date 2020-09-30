Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,200 by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DGE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,644.50 ($34.56) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion and a PE ratio of 44.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,570.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,674.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03).

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($33.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.84 ($10,821.69). Insiders have acquired 641 shares of company stock worth $1,667,442 over the last three months.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

