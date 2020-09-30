Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,400 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,644.50 ($34.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,570.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 641 shares of company stock worth $1,667,442.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

