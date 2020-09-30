Devon Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 12,676 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 6,671 call options.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

