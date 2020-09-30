Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Dent has a total market cap of $18.00 million and $221,786.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,603,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Lykke Exchange, LATOKEN, CoinBene, IDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Liquid, FCoin, BitForex, WazirX, Binance, Allbit, Cobinhood and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

