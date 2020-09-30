Dell (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.70

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.70 and last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 3410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.
In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 793,676 shares of company stock worth $46,991,996. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Dell by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
