Dell (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.70

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.70 and last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 3410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 793,676 shares of company stock worth $46,991,996. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Dell by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

