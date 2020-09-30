Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $526,841.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,016,085 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

