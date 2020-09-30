Datamine Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172,039.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Datamine token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001333 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $762,818.96 and approximately $172,039.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00075137 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042727 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00094341 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,322,514 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

