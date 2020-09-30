DaTa eXchange (DTX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043042 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.85 or 0.05081550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033712 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.