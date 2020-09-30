Dash Hits One Day Volume of $467.06 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Dash has a total market cap of $655.88 million and $467.06 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $67.36 or 0.00625950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, TradeOgre, Coinsuper and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Dash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005791 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.89 or 0.04580099 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,736,618 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

