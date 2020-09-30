Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.37

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 16947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

