Darden Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.68.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $100.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

