Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.15

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.15 and last traded at $136.20, with a volume of 15078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

