DAOstack Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.03 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $348,972.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.01615629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00175779 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,832,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

