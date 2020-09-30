Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $211.27

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.27 and last traded at $210.37, with a volume of 19737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average of $175.76. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $793,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 158,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

