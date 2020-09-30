DAD Market Capitalization Hits $34.36 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One DAD token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $34.36 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.43 or 0.05080208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033803 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Token Trading

