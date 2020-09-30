D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Down 5.6%

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 258,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 652,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61.

D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Box Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

