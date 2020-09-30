CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $45.68

CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.68, but opened at $49.50. CureVac B.V. shares last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 7,861 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

