Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,603,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 2,125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,345,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,299. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

