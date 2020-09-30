Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $217.19

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $217.19 and last traded at $217.08, with a volume of 6028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.33.

Get Cummins alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.83. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.