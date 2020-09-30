Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.89

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.89 and traded as high as $32.11. Ctrip.Com International shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 7,069,315 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.