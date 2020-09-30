CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $2.53. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 761,205 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The company has a market cap of $77.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 71.3% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,637 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,520,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.