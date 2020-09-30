Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $887,824.88 and $1.22 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033832 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

