Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (29) (($0.38)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 304.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 350.53. Crossword Cybersecurity has a 12-month low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 495 ($6.47). The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.15.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc commercializes cyber security related technologies. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a Software-as-a-Service solution that enables medium and large companies to assess and monitor the cyber security risks of their supplier base. It also provides software engineering and cyber security consulting services.

