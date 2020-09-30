CROAT (CROAT) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. CROAT has a total market cap of $106,025.90 and approximately $111.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 230% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 82,254,006 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

