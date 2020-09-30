Critical Analysis: Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (NYSE:BRRE)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $2.96 million 122.29 -$13.19 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.44 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nam Tai Property and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property N/A -7.25% -3.60% Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68%

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.