Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.60). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.19. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 128,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 82,252 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

