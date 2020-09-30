Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.67

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $6.77. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 3,025 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRD.B. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $350.79 million, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

