CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charles River has a widely-diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. The company's strong international network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. However, Higher talent cost due to a competitive talent market and Trump’s stringent policies on immigration act as major challenges. Seasonality weighs on Charles Rivers’ top line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is another major concern. Partly due to this negatives, the company's shares have declined year to date.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRAI. TheStreet raised shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of CRAI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $37.91. 216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CRA International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CRA International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CRA International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CRA International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

